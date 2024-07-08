Phil Foden hails Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for role in England’s penalty triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Phil Foden hails Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for role in England’s penalty triumph

By Press Association
Assistant coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink been working on penalties with England players after training (Adam Davy/PA)
Assistant coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink been working on penalties with England players after training (Adam Davy/PA)

Phil Foden praised coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for his role in England’s penalty triumph as the former Netherlands striker now looks to deny his homeland a place in the Euro 2024 final.

Gareth Southgate’s side are through to a third semi-final in four major tournament appearances after Saturday’s quarter-final shoot-out win against Switzerland.

Jude Bellingham praised assistant coach Hasselbaink afterwards and said his penalty nous helped them to that spot-kick victory, setting up Wednesday’s Signal Iduna Park semi-final.

The former Netherlands international has been part of Southgate’s coaching set-up since last March and is now focused on helping England down the Dutch in Dortmund.

England forward Foden told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Jimmy’s been working hard with us to do penalties after training in case it goes to a shoot-out.

“They were just full of confidence and slotted them away.

“Jimmy’s got a lot of experience in the game, he knows his stuff. He’s been taking a few of us after training to practice penalties.

“I feel like when I first came into the England side, we were maybe practicing them too much and there wasn’t really a coach taking them.

England players celebrate after Trent Alexander-Arnold (not pictured) scores the winning penalty
Hasselbaink is now focused on helping England down the Dutch in Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA)

“Now we have Jimmy for that reason to only take a couple, not overdo it. Practice your spot where you put it and stick with it. There’s a lot of work that goes into it off the field.

“I feel like we’ve got the balance just right now. It does help that we’ve got some of the best penalty-takers in the world like Ivan (Toney) and Cole (Palmer), who never look like missing.

“I don’t feel like it is a lottery. We put the time and effort in. We don’t want to make it a lottery, we want to have that extra one or two per cent in our favour.”