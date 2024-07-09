Rescue efforts continue after Kyiv children’s hospital hit by Russian missile

Rescue operations have stretched into a second day at a major Kyiv children’s hospital which was struck by a Russian missile.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said a total of 38 people were killed and almost 200 injured in an intense daytime barrage that hit cities across the country.

Mr Zelensky said on the social platform X that 64 people were taken to hospital in the capital as well as 28 in Kryvyi Rih and six in Dnipro — both in central Ukraine.

It was Russia’s heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months and one of the deadliest of the war, hitting seven of the city’s 10 districts.

The strike on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, which interrupted open-heart surgery and forced young cancer patients to take their treatments outdoors, prompted an international outcry.

Kyiv city administrators declared Tuesday an official day of mourning. Entertainment events were prohibited and flags lowered in the capital.

A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed at least 20 people and injured more than 50 (AP)

Russia denied responsibility for the hospital strike, insisting it does not attack civilian targets in Ukraine despite abundant evidence to the contrary.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday repeated that position, pointing to a Russian Defence Ministry statement that blamed a Ukrainian air defence missile for partially destroying the hospital.

A number of children were injured (AP)

The Russian onslaught came on the eve of a Nato summit in Washington where alliance countries are expected to pledge new military and economic support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow.

New Delhi’s importance as a key trading partner has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Mr Zelensky was deeply critical of Mr Modi’s visit, saying on X late on Monday: “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day.”