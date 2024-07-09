Dozens injured after confiscated fireworks explode in Philippines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Dozens injured after confiscated fireworks explode in Philippines

By Press Association
Police and rescuers prepare to evacuate injured people (Regional Police Information Office 9 via AP)
At least 27 people, including 19 police and other government personnel, were injured when a large pile of confiscated fireworks exploded in the southern Philippines, damaging houses, hotels and an international airport.

Two of the victims of Monday afternoon’s explosion were in a serious condition in hospital in the southern port city of Zamboanga, where the mayor ordered an investigation into why the planned controlled destruction of the fireworks by police ordnance experts turned into a massive blast.

Police explosives experts were piling the fireworks in a clearing near a marine firing range for a controlled detonation when the large heap, which had been doused with water, suddenly exploded.

A fire engine at the scene
The fireworks exploded in the southern port city of Zamboanga (Regional Police Information Office 9 via AP)

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows nearly two miles away, according to officials and witnesses.

The passenger terminal at Zamboanga international airport, more than a mile from the blast, sustained minor damage but no injuries or flight delays were reported, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

The illegally manufactured firework had been taken from a warehouse in Zamboanga city where an accidental explosion on June 29 left five people dead and several others injured.

Two controlled destructions of the fireworks prior to Monday were conducted without any incident, Zamboanga officials said.

Many superstitious Filipinos set off powerful firecrackers, especially on New Year’s Eve, believing that noisy celebrations — largely influenced by Chinese tradition — drive away bad luck and evil.

The dangerous tradition has abated due to government restrictions and hard economic times but has persisted in many areas.