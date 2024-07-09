French prosecutors launch probe into Marine Le Pen’s election campaign finances By Press Association July 9 2024, 2:58 pm July 9 2024, 2:58 pm Share French prosecutors launch probe into Marine Le Pen’s election campaign finances Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6531433/french-prosecutors-launch-probe-into-marine-le-pens-election-campaign-finances/ Copy Link French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is facing an investigation (Thibault Camus/AP) The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary investigation into suspected illegal financing of far-right French leader Marine Le Pen’s campaign during the 2022 presidential election. The office told The Associated Press that the judicial probe opened on July 2 into allegations of accepting a financial loan, misappropriation of property, fraud and forgery. The investigation was opened after a report from the National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Financing dating from 2023. The body is responsible for monitoring candidates’ expenses. In French elections, candidates are barred from exceeding a certain spending limit. French media reports said that Ms Le Pen is not the only candidate in the 2022 presidential election singled out by the body.