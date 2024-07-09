Jasper Philipsen sprints to first stage victory of this year’s Tour de France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jasper Philipsen sprints to first stage victory of this year’s Tour de France

By Press Association
Jasper Philipsen put the frustrations of last week behind him to win stage 10 of the Tour de France (Jerome Delay/AP)
Jasper Philipsen put the frustrations of a difficult opening week behind him as he sprinted to victory on stage 10 of the Tour de France.

In the opening nine stages of this Tour, Philipsen had two second places and was relegated from another for deviating from his line, but it all came together in Saint-Amand-Montrond as he comfortably beat Biniam Girmay and Pascal Ackermann to the line.

Sir Mark Cavendish, a winner on a similar finish here back in 2013, found himself out of position in the final kilometres and was unable to contest the sprint.

Instead the celebrations belonged to Philipsen and his Alpecin-Deceuninck squad, who felt they had a point to prove after watching rivals Girmay, Cavendish and Dylan Groenewegen prosper in the opening week.

“I think you can say (it is relief),” Philipsen said. “Last week was not a great week for us with some bad luck of course. It is a big relief, we can finally show our strength together with the lead-out train. We did finally what we came for and we could line it up, a perfect job from the team.

“I think everybody has been growing in this Tour. Maybe we didn’t start in our very best shape, but we all feel healthy, we feel good and we’re happy we can start the second week with a win.

“It was a tough week, it’s already stage 10 and there have been five sprints without a win so finally today we can do what we came for. The team kept believing and everybody deserved a win.”

Cycling Tour de France
The peloton had been alert to the threat of crosswinds on the exposed roads of this stage (Daniel Cole/AP)

The sprint finish meant no changes at the top of the general classification, with Tadej Pogacar leading by 33 seconds from Remco Evenepoel, and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard 75 seconds down before Wednesday’s return to the mountains and a stage to the ski resort of Le Lioran.

Philipsen’s Alpecin-Deceuninck team were among the few to hold their lead-out train together in a scappy finish to the 187km stage from Orleans as they negotiated a twisty finale through town.

Philipsen had faced criticism in the opening week for some of his tactics in the sprints – and the deviation that saw him relegated from second place on stage six in Dijon.

But this time world champion Mathieu van der Poel delivered the perfect lead-out to put the Belgian in position to deliver victory.

Cycling Tour de France
The sprint finish meant no changes at the top of the general classification, with Tadej Pogacar retaining the yellow jersey (Daniel Cole/AP)

Cavendish, looking to double up after his record-breaking 35th career Tour stage win last week, had been on the wheels of his Astana-Qazaqstan team-mates but they lost ground on a roundabout five kilometres from the line and were then split up.

Eleven years ago, the Manxman triumphed from a much-reduced sprint on this finish after crosswinds had split the peloton.

There was the risk of splits again on the exposed roads of central France, but this time the teams were more alert to the danger.

Speeds were above 70kmh as they came out of the Sologne forest and into the danger zone with around 60km to go, but no splits developed and the pack came to Saint-Amand-Montrond as one.