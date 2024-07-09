Shrek 5 starring original cast set for 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shrek 5 starring original cast set for 2026

By Press Association
Cameron Diaz, Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy at the premiere of Shrek Forever After in 2010 (Minas Keukazian/Alamy)
Shrek 5 is officially in development with original stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all confirmed to return.

Myers is set to return to the swamp as gruff ogre Shrek, for another adventure alongside his on-screen wife Princess Fiona – played by Diaz – and Murphy as the talkative, self-titled sidekick, Donkey.

The film has been set for release on July 1 2026 – marking 16 years since the last sequel aired and a quarter of a century since the original premiered in 2001.

“Not too Far, Far Away … @Shrek 5 is coming to theatres on July 1 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz,” DreamWorks Animation said on X, formerly Twitter.

Shrek 2 was released in 2004, while the third premiered in 2007 and Shrek Forever After was released in 2010.

Fan favourite Antonio Banderas’ return as Puss In Boots is yet to be confirmed, and no director has been announced.

Shrek is based on the 1990 book from writer William Steig.

Pain and Glory Premiere – London
Antonio Banderas (Ian West/PA)

The franchise kicked off in 2001 when Shrek embarked on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona, winning the Oscar for best animated feature film.

The original film paved the way to the sequel which saw Shrek meets Fiona’s parents; while Shrek The Third followed the ogre’s journey to find the next heir to the throne; and the fourth instalment explored Shrek’s midlife crisis and his wish to erase his past.

The franchise also includes the 2011 spin-off Puss In Boots starring Banderas and its 2022 sequel titled Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – both of which were Oscar-nominated.