Lamine Yamal makes history as Spain beat France to reach Euro 2024 final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Lamine Yamal makes history as Spain beat France to reach Euro 2024 final

By Press Association
Spain’s Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates after becoming the youngest scorer in European Championship history (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Spain’s Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates after becoming the youngest scorer in European Championship history (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Spain overcame an early deficit to beat France and reach the final of Euro 2024 as Lamine Yamal became the youngest scorer in European Championship history.

Yamal – at the tender age of 16 years and 362 days – struck a stunning equaliser and Dani Olmo quickly added what turned out to be the winner as Spain recovered from Randal Kolo Muani’s header to win 2-1 and book a date with England or the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.

Kolo Muani had headed France in front from close range but Les Bleus were upstaged by the Barcelona teenager, who turns 17 on Saturday.

Spain v France – UEFA Euro 2024 – Semi Final – Munich Football Arena
Spain’s Dani Olmo, centre right, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side’s second goal against France (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It was a moment to cherish as Yamal jinked to his left then moved to his right, allowing space back on his left foot to beat Mike Maignan from 25 yards with a precise curling shot that went in off a post.

Spain’s victory saw them become the first side to win six consecutive games at the Euros without the need for penalties.

Yamal – beating Pele’s record as the youngest player to feature in a major tournament semi-final – posted early notice of his threat with a pinpoint fifth-minute cross that Fabian Ruiz headed over from inside the six-yard box.

On the same flank, France’s captain and talisman Kylian Mbappe was more recognisable both with and without the ball at his feet.

Mbappe had dispensed with the mask he had worn since breaking his nose during France’s opening win over Austria.

Spain v France – UEFA Euro 2024 – Semi Final – Munich Football Arena
Randal Kolo Muani, centre, powers France into the lead against Spain with an early header (Bradley Collyer/PA)

France had struggled for fluency during the tournament with Mbappe seemingly hampered by the mask but this was a different story as stand-in 38-year-old full-back Jesus Navas had a difficult time early on.

Nine minutes had elapsed when Mbappe clipped in a cross that Kolo Muani met to become the first France player to score in open play at Euro 2024.

Mbappe went close again with a blocked effort, but Yamal’s brilliance levelled the score after 21 minutes and Spain were soon ahead.

Olmo’s delicious touch took him past Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde could not keep out the Spaniard’s powerful shot as the defender backtracked towards his own goal.

It was originally given as a Kounde own goal, but that was correctly changed as Olmo was rewarded for his superb piece of skill.

Spain v France – UEFA Euro 2024 – Semi Final – Munich Football Arena
France captain Kylian Mbappe played without a mask for the first time since breaking his nose in Les Bleus’ opening game at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A high-quality contest was extremely easy on the eye, and France fashioned chances at the start of the second half.

Unai Simon held Mbappe’s tame effort before getting a hand to Ousmane Dembele’s drilled cross, and Dayot Upamecano mistimed his header when unmarked at a corner.

France boss Didier Deschamps made a triple substitution by sending on Antoine Griezmann, Bradley Barcola and Eduardo Camavinga, with Spain seemingly content to protect their advantage and little more.

It was a policy that paid off with Mbappe’s wayward attempt in the closing moments summing up his disappointing tournament and stamping Spain’s ticket to the Berlin final.

There was a worrying incident after the match as Spain captain Alvaro Morata was left limping after a collision involving a member of personnel at the stadium.