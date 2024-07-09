Spain hopeful over Alvaro Morata fitness after collision with security staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spain hopeful over Alvaro Morata fitness after collision with security staff

By Press Association
Spain captain Alvaro Morata, centre, reacts after being involved in a collision with stadium security following their Euro 2024 semi-final victory over France (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Spain are confident captain Alvaro Morata will be fit for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final after the Atletico Madrid striker was hurt in a bizarre incident following their 2-1 victory over France.

Morata was celebrating Spain’s semi-final success with team-mates in Munich when a member of security staff slipped and collided with him while trying to accost a pitch invader.

The 31-year-old was seen clutching his right knee after the collision and will be assessed.

A security guard slips and collides with Spain’s Alvaro Morata, second right, as a pitch invader is accosted after the match
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said: “We are going to wait on Alvaro until tomorrow (Wednesday).

“We don’t think it’s anything, but his leg hurts. We think he’s going to be OK.”

De la Fuente praised teenage winger Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest scorer in European Championship history at the age of 16 years and 362 days.

Yamal produced a brilliant 21st-minute equaliser from 25 yards, with Dani Olmo grabbing what proved to be the winner four minutes later.

“We saw a touch of genius,” said De la Fuente. “We all know the footballer he is and we all need to take care of him.

Spain v France – UEFA Euro 2024 – Semi Final – Munich Football Arena
Lamine Yamal (centre) celebrates Spain’s victory over France after becoming the youngest scorer in European Championship history (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I want to give him some advice the way I do in private. To work with humility and keep his feet on the ground, and learn with the same kind of attitude and maturity that he shows on the pitch.

“Fundamentally I celebrate that he is Spanish, we count on him and hope that we can enjoy him for many years to come.”

Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella was jeered throughout by a section of the crowd, apparently for a handball that went unpunished in Spain’s quarter-final victory over hosts Germany.

De la Fuente said: “I don’t know why they booed him, but the only thing they did was to motivate him because he’s a great professional. He knew how to overcome the pressure.

“I am against any disrespect and I know the people who booed him do not represent Germany, sport or anything else.”

Les Bleus had led through Randal Kolo Muani’s ninth-minute header – the first goal scored by a France player in open play at Euro 2024 – but they again lacked a cutting edge.

Spain v France – UEFA Euro 2024 – Semi Final – Munich Football Arena
France manager Didier Deschamps, right, was asked about his future after their Euro 2024 semi-final exit to Spain (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Skipper Kylian Mbappe played without the mask he had worn since breaking his nose during France’s opening win over Austria.

Asked about the lack of impact from Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann at the tournament, boss Didier Deschamps said: “(It was) due to the end of their season, and on top of that Kylian suffered a trauma.

“Even though we did manage to reach the semi-final, he didn’t perform as well as he usually does.

“I will not say my players did not give it their all, but they did not play to 100 per cent of their capacity at this Euros for several reasons.”

Deschamps, who has been in charge since 2012 and won the 2018 World Cup, has two years left on his contract.

Asked if he would stay in charge until the 2026 World Cup, Deschamps replied: “I just lost the semi-final. Just ask my president. I am not going to answer this question. You know the situation very well.”