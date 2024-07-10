Sharon Stone lost millions in savings after 2001 stroke: ‘I had zero money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharon Stone lost millions in savings after 2001 stroke: ‘I had zero money’

By Press Association
Sharon Stone lost millions in savings after 2001 stroke: ‘I had zero money’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Sharon Stone said people financially “took advantage” of her while she was recovering from a near-fatal stroke.

In 2001, the Basic Instinct star suffered a stroke that led to a nine-day brain bleed which forced her to take a step away from Hollywood for seven years while she recovered fully.

“People took advantage of me over that time,” the US actress told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sharon Stone in 1998 (Neil Munns/PA)

“I had 18 million dollars (£14 million) saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone.

“My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people’s names.

“I had zero money.”

The 66-year-old actress said instead of feeling bitter about what she experienced following her stroke, she chooses to focus on the positive.

“I decided to stay present and let go. I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger,” she said.

“If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose.”

Sharon Stone at a photocall ahead of the premiere of Basic Instinct II (Steve Parsons/PA)

Stone said the stroke 100% changed the way her brain worked.

She said: “A Buddhist monk told me that I had been reincarnated into my same body. I had a death experience and then they brought me back.

“I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was shoved to the front of my face. It wasn’t positioned in my head where it was before.

“And while that was happening, everything changed. My sense of smell, my sight, my touch. I couldn’t read for a couple of years. Things were stretched and I was seeing colour patterns.

“A lot of people thought I was going to die.”

Sharon Stone previously said doctors thought she was ‘faking’ what turned out to be a brain haemorrhage (Doug Peters/PA)

Stone previously said doctors thought she was “faking” what turned out to be a brain haemorrhage that had resulted from a ruptured vertebral artery.

In 2023, she told Vogue magazine: “They missed it with the first angiogram and decided that I was faking it.

“My best friend talked them into giving me a second one and they discovered that I had been haemorrhaging into my brain, my whole subarachnoid pool, and that my vertebral artery was ruptured. I would have died if they had sent me home.

The actress said that she takes medication daily to address the stuttering and severe brain seizures.

Stone did not share details of her brain bleed for some years after it occurred as she was worried about public reaction.

She is now a board member of the Barrow Neurological Foundation in the US which treats “devastating brain and spine conditions”.