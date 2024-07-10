Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

By Press Association
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is due to replace the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, which has spent months in the Red Sea to counter Yemen’s Houthi rebels (Seaman Ryan Holloway/US Navy/AP)
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is due to replace the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, which has spent months in the Red Sea to counter Yemen’s Houthi rebels (Seaman Ryan Holloway/US Navy/AP)

A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday, as authorities acknowledged that the rebels had launched their longest-range attack yet on a US-flagged vessel near the Arabian Sea.

The sudden burst of attacks by the Houthis comes after an unexplained pause of a week and a half by the rebels.

It is though they may be regrouping ahead of the arrival of a new US aircraft carrier to the region after the USS Dwight D Eisenhower began heading home.

Mideast Tensions
An F/A-18 Super Hornet prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the South China Sea on July 5 (Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez/US Navy/AP)

Wednesday’s attack targeted a ship south of Mocha, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said. The captain reported explosions off the ship’s side.

The “vessel and all crew are safe”, the UKMTO said. “The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.”

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea corridor since November. The rebels did not immediately claim Wednesday’s attack, although they often do not do so for hours or even days.

On Tuesday, the Houthis said they launched missiles at a US-flagged container ship in the Gulf of Aden.

The Joint Maritime Information Centre, which is overseen by the US Navy, identified the ship as the Maersk Sentosa and warned it was the longest-distance attack seen from Yemen by the Houthis since November

Late on Tuesday night, the Houthis issued a broad claim of responsibility for three attacks, which included the Maersk Sentosa. Maersk, a Danish firm that is the world’s biggest shipping company, confirmed to The Associated Press that its vessel had been targeted.

“No injuries to the crew or damage to the ship or cargo were reported,” Maersk said in a statement. “The vessel is currently continuing her voyage towards her next port of call.”

The rebels have targeted more than 70 vessels by firing missiles and drones in their campaign that has killed four sailors. They have seized one vessel and sunk two since November.

In June, the number of Houthi attacks on merchant vessels increased to levels not seen since December, according to the JMIC.

Mideast Tensions
An F/A-18 Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the South China Sea on July 5 (Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez/US Navy/AP)

US-led air strikes have been targeting the Houthis since January, with a series of strikes on May 30 killing at least 16 people and injuring 42 others, the rebels say.

The Houthis maintain that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain as part of rebel support for the militant group Hamas in its war against Israel in the Gaza Strip. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the Israel-Hamas war – including some bound for Iran.

The sudden increase in assaults comes after a relatively quiet week and a half. The rebels gave no explanation for the suspension or the resumption of attacks.

However, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is due to enter the Middle East region to replace the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, which has spent months in the Red Sea to counter the Houthis.

The US Navy has not offered any new details on the Roosevelt’s location, though an image published by the Navy put the carrier in the South China Sea last Friday.