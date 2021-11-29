Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK housing market set to be busiest since 2007

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 12:06 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 4:09 pm
House prices have risen sharply this year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
This year is set to be the UK’s busiest housing market since 2007, with one in 16 houses changing hands in 2021, a property company has said.

Zoopla said its House Price Index shows strong buyer demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has boosted the average value of homes in the country to £240,000, up from £200,000 five years ago.

Over the past 12 months alone, average UK prices have risen by £15,500, with the South East and South West recording growth of more than £22,000.

The annual rate of growth for all homes is 6.9%, up from 3.5% in October 2020, the firm said, a slight fall from the 7% increase recorded in August and September 2021.

Its quarterly figures also show a slowdown in the overall pace of growth – down from 2.8% in July to 1.2% in October.

Regionally, Wales has shown the highest rate of house price rises at 10.8%, followed by the North West of England.

Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield showed the highest rate of growth among cities at 10.6%, 8.7% and 7.9% respectively.

The stock of new homes for sale is down more than 40% on the five-year average but the number of houses for sale is down more than 50%, while the stock of flats is also down by 15%.

However, the annual price growth for all houses is running at 8.3% – almost double the five-year average of 4.2%.

Overall buyer demand has run at 28% above the five-year average.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “New supply will start to rise at the turn of the year as households use the holiday period to make a decision around making a move.

“In typical years, the highly seasonal supply of homes being listed for sale slows in the run up to Christmas, but rises sharply in the new year. On average, the supply of listings at the end of January runs some 50% higher than the start of December.

“Buyer demand will remain strong moving into next year, but as the market starts to normalise in 2022, there may be an increase in the proportion of activity among movers, who are active in the market as sellers as well as buyers. This should ease the constraint in supply to some extent.

“Other factors that will affect prices next year include the looming economic headwinds in the shape of rising inflation – which will push household costs higher.

“Even with some interest-rate rises, mortgage rates are likely to remain relatively low compared to long-run averages, and there is more room for price growth across some of the most affordable housing markets.”

