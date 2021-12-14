Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Dame Vera Lynn memorial to include tribute to Sir David Amess

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 9:47 pm
The coffin of Sir David Amess is carried into St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The coffin of Sir David Amess is carried into St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A tribute to Sir David Amess is to be included in a memorial for the late singer Dame Vera Lynn.

The Southend West MP supported and helped launch a campaign to have a statue erected near the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of the forces’ sweetheart, following her death in June 2020.

Dame Vera’s daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones said the memorial would now include a “significant and meaningful addition” paying tribute to Sir David that would be decided in the coming months.

Dame Vera Lynn statue
Dame Vera Lynn (Decca Records/PA)

Sir David was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October.

Ms Lewis-Jones said: “David was at the helm of the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue. He held a deep love and respect for her, as well as the values she stood for.

“He’s much missed, and our determination to see this project through has redoubled in his absence. We want to do him proud now, as well as my mother.”

Sir David launched the appeal in June this year with an event at Maison Dieu in Dover, and was in regular contact with Ms Lewis-Jones about the progress of the fundraising.

Ms Lewis-Jones added: “Our ambition for the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial is to make a permanent tribute to her on the White Cliffs at Dover.

“It’s an iconic location and was extremely dear to my mother’s heart. It fits so perfectly with the symbolism of her life, her music, and the age in which her career flourished.”

Dame Vera Lynn memorial
Sculptor Paul Day at the launch of the appeal (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The prospective location for the memorial to Dame Vera inspired her famous song The White Cliffs Of Dover.

Dame Vera was also known for hits including There’ll Always Be An England, I’ll Be Seeing You, Wishing and If Only I Had Wings.

Sculptor Paul Day has been chosen to create the memorial.

He said: “This won’t be yet another figure on a plinth but a tableau full of life and detail.

“It will be an engaging work of art; beautiful and impressive, but also intimate, reflective and educational.

“Dame Vera’s life was characterised by joy and good humour in the face of life’s struggles.

“That is the spirit in which we aim to deliver a most memorable and accessible piece of public art.”

