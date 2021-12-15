Newest Tory MP Louie French rebels against pandemic restrictions

The Government’s newest MP is among nearly 100 Conservative politicians to oppose his own party’s pandemic restrictions.

The rebellion of 99 Tory MPs against the Government’s Plan ‘B’ saw newcomer Louie French join forces with veterans to vote against the introduction of Covid passes.

Mr French, 33, who won the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election less than two weeks ago, said he was fulfilling an election promise in doing so.

In a tweet, he said: “I fully support the booster rollout and I will get mine ASAP thanks to the efforts of the Government, NHS, pharmacies, army and volunteers.

“But, I made a clear pre-election pledge that I would not support Covid passes for our domestic economy and voted accordingly.”

The new restrictions which were approved in Parliament on Tuesday evening will see mandatory face coverings at more indoor spaces in England, as well as the introduction of NHS Covid passes for access to nightclubs and large venues.

With almost 100 Conservative MPs voting against the mandatory passes measure, Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.

But the majority backing for the new rules was welcomed by NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson, who said they “should help slow the spread of the virus and help ease pressure on the NHS as we head into what is set is to be our most difficult ever winter”.