Mandatory NHS vaccination branded ‘heavy-handed’ by GMB

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 5:53 am
The GMB trade union has described new legislation imposing mandatory vaccines for NHS and non-residential social care staff as ‘heavy handed’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
The trade union for more than 600,000 workers has described new legislation imposing mandatory vaccines for NHS and non-residential social care staff as “heavy-handed”.

GMB national secretary Rehana Azam said the compulsory jab would deepen the staffing “black hole” in the NHS.

“GMB’s position is consistent – we are opposed to legally enforced medical procedures as a condition of employment – it’s heavy-handed and will deepen the health service’s devastating staff black hole,” she said in a statement.

“Our union has encouraged take up of the vaccine and booster jabs, but the Government needs to look beyond strong-arm tactics.

General View of the North West Regional Offices of The GMB union, in Liverpool.
The GMB union says compulsory vaccines will deepen the staffing black hole in the NHS (Peter Byrne/ PA)

“While they’re asking front line workers to go above and beyond once again, they are still not paying these workers properly.”

Dozens of Conservative MPs opposed the introduction of vaccinations on Tuesday evening, before the measure was passed by the Commons. 

GMB said its members are facing mandatory vaccination while also enduring a “wage crisis” and “cost of living crisis”.

“That’s not good enough and it’s got to be confronted,” Ms Azam said.

“All political parties supporting these measures should understand our key workers must be paid properly – it’s the least they deserve for everything they are doing for all of us.”

