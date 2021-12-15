Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jesse Jackson made honorary fellow of Cambridge’s Homerton College

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 6:23 am
US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson has been made an honorary fellow of Cambridge’s Homerton College. He is pictured with the college’s principal Lord Woolley (David Johnson/ PA)
US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson has been sworn in as an honorary fellow of a Cambridge University college.

Lord Woolley, principal of Homerton College, said that the move by “civil rights icon” Reverend Jackson will “encourage others to be part of Homerton’s extraordinary journey, to nurture the next generation of global leaders”.

Rev Jackson, 80, fought for civil rights alongside Martin Luther King Jr in the 1960s.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1941, he was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1968.

He was twice a candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, in 1984 and 1988.

Lord Woolley, who is also an equalities campaigner and the founder of Operation Black Vote, became the first black man to lead a college at Cambridge or Oxford after taking up his post in October.

He said: “As Principal of Homerton, inducting Reverend Jesse Jackson into the College community is indeed a great honour.

“Homerton College, within Cambridge University, seeks to have an international presence as a champion for human rights and embracing diversity.

“As such, having a civil rights icon such as Reverend Jackson as an honorary fellow will encourage others to be part of Homerton’s extraordinary journey, to nurture the next generation of global leaders.”

Last month, the Prince of Wales said while visiting the college that promoting greater inclusion and diversity has always been a subject “close to my heart”, and he has tried to support it for “much of my life”.

