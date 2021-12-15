Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£3,000 fall in average UK house price in October

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 10:23 am
The average UK house price was £3,000 lower in October than a record high reached the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The average UK house price was £3,000 lower in October than a record high reached the previous month, according to official figures.

The typical property value in October was £268,000, down from a peak of £271,000 in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

A stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland, which had sparked a rush of buyers, ended from October.

Despite the fall, the average house price was still £24,000 higher than a year earlier.

House prices increased by 10.2% over the year to October, slowing down from 12.3% growth in September.

Average house prices increased over the year in in Wales to a record level of £203,000 (15.5% annual growth), in England to £285,000 (9.8%), in Scotland to £181,000 (11.3%) and in Northern Ireland to £159,000 (10.7%).

ONS head of economic statistics Sam Beckett said: “Following last month’s record level of house prices, annual house price inflation slowed in October, with annual growth rates in England, Wales and Scotland all lower than in September.”

She added: “London continues to show the weakest annual growth, with the East Midlands performing strongest.”

Average prices in the East Midlands increased by 11.7% in the year to October.

House prices in London increased by 6.2% annually.

Despite having the lowest annual growth, London’s average house prices remain the most expensive of any region in the UK at an average of £516,000 in October.

The North East of England continues to have the lowest average house price at £148,000, the ONS said.

