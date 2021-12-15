Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Government pledges £6.2 million more to help buses go green

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 12:21 pm
The Scottish Government is providing another £6.2 million to retrofit older buses and coaches in a bid to make them more environmentally friendly (David Cheskin/PA)
The Scottish Government is providing another £6.2 million to retrofit older buses and coaches in a bid to make them more environmentally friendly (David Cheskin/PA)

The Scottish Government is investing more cash in greener buses as part of efforts to meet its “world leading ambition” of cutting car journeys by a fifth by the end of this decade.

Ministers have set the target of reducing the amount of miles travelled in cars by 20% by 2030 – but to help achieve this, transport minister Graeme Dey said that buses “must be up to the challenge”.

A further £6.2 million has been awarded in grants to 20 bus and coach operators, to help them with the cost of retrofitting vehicles to help reduce emissions and make them more environmentally friendly.

The money is the latest phase of the Bus Emission Abatement Retrofit (Bear) scheme, and will see 379 older buses and coaches adapted – taking the total number of vehicles to have benefited to more than 1,000.

Mr Dey said: “Buses will have a key role to play in our world-leading ambition to reduce car kilometres by 20% by 2030 – but of course, they must be up to the challenge.

“This additional funding to retrofit mid-life buses adds to the £12.4 million we have invested through the Bear programme in the previous three rounds, helping to support the delivery of Scotland’s Low Emission Zones.

“We all want our air quality to be the best in Europe, but for the oldest and youngest in our society and those with existing health conditions, air quality remains an issue.”

To help with this, the Scottish Government is bringing in Low Emission Zones (LEZs) in four cities next year, with Mr Dey adding the Bear fund will “continue to help support our ambition to protect public health and improve our air quality”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal