Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Omicron and new restrictions raise prospect of Bank holding rates once more

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 2:23 pm
The Bank of England will make its decision on interest rates on Thursday (PA)
The Bank of England will make its decision on interest rates on Thursday (PA)

The Bank of England may hold off from raising interest rates once more on Thursday due to Omicron fears and new restrictions to control the spread of the virus, according to experts.

Having taken financial markets by surprise when it kept rates unchanged in November, the Bank had been widely expected to press the button on a rise from 0.1% to 0.25% this month to rein in soaring inflation.

But many economists and investors believe the recent emergence of the variant and the Government’s move to impose new restrictions in response has increased the likelihood that the Bank will once more wait and see before taking action.

Economic growth could be impacted, albeit not on the scale seen in full-scale lockdowns, while there are fears that further restrictions may be necessary if the variant proves more dangerous.

Figures last week showed growth is already slowing sharply, to 0.1% in October down from 0.6% in September, even before the impact of Omicron.

The rates decision is set to be a close call among policymakers on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), however, with some economists believing a hike could still be on the cards given rampant inflation.

The latest official figures showed inflation hitting 5.1% in November – its highest level for more than a decade – as prices rose across the board.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “New restrictions globally threaten to hold up supply chains even more, while consumers and businesses could reasonably be expected to become more cautious to spend.

“If Omicron’s economic impact were to prove more significant than expected, an interest rate rise in December’s meeting might have to be quickly reversed.

“Given this, the case for the MPC to not raise Bank Rate this year and wait and see how the economic landscape looks when it next meets in February 2022 is a strong one.”

Allan Monks at JP Morgan said he believes the latest restrictions could knock monthly economic output by around 0.5% in December and January.

This comes on top of supply chain troubles, which are already hampering the UK economic recovery.

But the Bank faces a difficult balancing act as pressure builds on it to help bring inflation back to the 2% target.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said last month he wanted to see more evidence that the end of the furlough support scheme had not pushed up unemployment significantly before hiking rates.

Jobs data on Tuesday confirmed a buoyant labour market and rising wages, which may prompt some policymakers to set aside Omicron worries and vote to increase rates.

Experts at BNP Paribas believe the majority on the MPC will still vote for a rate rise, although they admit the vote will be “finely balanced”.

They said: “We think the majority of the committee will be persuaded by the economic data, which clearly justify the start of the tightening process.”

Mr Monks said any no-change decision will only be a brief pause until its next meeting.

“We would expect any dampening impact from the latest restrictions on currently strong labour market momentum to be brief and modest, leaving the MPC able to follow through with a February rate rise,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal