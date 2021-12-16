Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Tomkins did not breach code of conduct with tweet, committee finds

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 11:01 am
A tweet by Adam Tomkins did not breach the MSPs code of conduct, a Holyrood committee has ruled (Jane Barlow/PA)
A tweet by Adam Tomkins did not breach the MSPs code of conduct, a Holyrood committee has ruled (Jane Barlow/PA)

A former Tory MSP did not breach the code of conduct in a tweet about another member of Holyrood, the Scottish Parliament’s Standards Committee has concluded.

MSPs on the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee considered the issue after a complaint was made against Adam Tomkins.

The Ethical Standards Commissioner concluded the former MSP  had breached parts of the Code of Conduct for MSPs which relate to “courtesy and respect” in a tweet posted on March 1.

However, Standards Committee Convener Martin Whitfield said it did not agree with those findings – adding that this was a unanimous decision.

Standards Committee convener Martin Whitfield said they were unanimous in the view that the tweet had not breached the code (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Whitfield noted that the code of conduct “specifically excludes” comments where members are expressing political views in their capacity as a member of a political party or organisation.

The convener added that the committee had “concluded that a link between the tweet in question and the member’s Parliamentary duties was not sufficiently established”.

The decision comes six months after Mr Tomkins, who had been an MSP for the Glasgow region, left the Scottish Parliament.

