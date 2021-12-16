Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK’s first Omicron death ‘was unvaccinated conspiracy theorist’

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 4:43 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 4:43 pm
John said that if his stepdad had been vaccinated he might still be alive today (PA)
The first person to die from the Omicron variant in the UK was an unvaccinated conspiracy theorist, it has been claimed.

A man, giving his name only as John, made the claim after phoning in to Nick Ferrari’s radio show on LBC.

John, from Smithfield, said his sister told him that his stepfather had died from Omicron in a hospital in Northampton.

He said he knew it was his stepdad because his sister had been informed by doctors at the hospital.

The claim was made on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show (PA)

“He wasn’t vaccinated at all”, John said of his stepfather.

“My sister, she’s gutted – but on the other hand she’s a little bit angry that he never took these vaccines.

“She did have an argument with him at the end of October about this very thing, getting vaccinated.

“He thought it was a conspiracy. He was an intelligent man but it’s all these different things you are getting from online and different media things – about oh it’s not real – conspiracy theories really.”

He said his stepdad died on Monday after falling ill at the beginning of the month.

“I didn’t have a relationship with him, my sister did,” he said.

“From what she told me, they [doctors] phoned her every day.”

John said his stepfather initially looked like he was doing better before going “downhill”.

“He was fit, he ate healthy, he didn’t smoke, he hadn’t drunk in 30 years near enough.”

He added that if his stepdad had been vaccinated he might still be alive.

“Had he been vaccinated, he would probably still be here. He might be ill, but he’d still be here.

“If you’re vaccinated and you’ve got your booster, you should be alright. It’s the ones that haven’t got it, they’re the ones that need to be worried now,” he said.

