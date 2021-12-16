Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 10:13 pm
EC vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to make an announcement on medicines on Friday (Hollie Adams/PA)
The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.

The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.

The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.

As Northern Ireland receives most of its medicines from suppliers in Great Britain, there had been concerns that their movement could be impeded when a grace period ends in January.

However, the anticipated EU announcement would include a proposal to pass legislation that will enable the trade of medicines between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to continue.

A Brussels source said: “We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicines.”

Any new legislation would be subject to ratification by both the European Council and the European Parliament.

Mr Sefcovic and Lord Frost are expected to speak by phone ahead of the announcement.

Brexit
Lord Frost is expected to speak with Maros Sefcovic on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)

It is understood Lord Frost has asked to meet with Northern Ireland’s political parties on Friday, with party leaders anticipating a briefing on the development.

It is not expected that there will be a resolution to any other subjects, but there may be an indication from both sides on an approach to dealing with outstanding issues such as customs and food and plant and animal checks in the new year.

The proposed EU law change would allow GB-based pharma suppliers to maintain their current regulatory arrangements.

It would mean companies in GB could continue to act as a hub for the supply of generic medicines to Northern Ireland, without the need to establish bases in the region.

The proposals would also apply to other small markets which use British medicines, including the Irish Republic, Malta and Cyprus.

