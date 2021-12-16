Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Archbishop of Canterbury ‘disappointed’ following alleged rule-breaking parties

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 10:31 pm
Justin Welby said a culture of honesty should come from the Government (Victoria Jones/PA)
Justin Welby said a culture of honesty should come from the Government (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he was “disappointed” to see a photograph of a party at Conservative headquarters in December last year.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mirror published a photograph showing former Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey – who challenged Sadiq Khan in the election – with more than 20 other people wearing party hats or holding drinks.

Justin Welby said it is “clearly essential” that a culture of honesty should come from the Government amid a string of allegations about Covid rule-breaking parties held in Downing Street and elsewhere last year.

London Mayoral election
Shaun Bailey was pictured at the party (Victoria Jones/PA)

He told BBC Newscast: “First of all, obviously, we must obey the rules. Obviously, we must all obey the rules.

“Secondly, there’s an investigation going on. I won’t pre-judge that but we need to set an example.”

Mr Welby added: “On a human level, I, just disappointed, really. I make so many mistakes myself, I’m not a big one for throwing stones…

“I don’t really do much on judging people, but we must obey the rules. We have to depersonalise it, let’s get away from that example, and I’d say: ‘Obey the rules, stick to the rules.’”

The Tories previously admitted the party had taken place on December 14, when London was in Tier 2 restrictions and said that staff have been disciplined.

The rules meant that no mixing was allowed indoors apart from with your household or bubble.

Up to six people could meet outside in private gardens or public parks.

Asked if a culture of honesty should come from the top, Mr Welby added: “That is clearly essential. And isn’t it wonderful that we have such an extraordinary example at the top, of the Queen with her complete integrity in every possible way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal