Scottish Government gives £25m boost to ‘innovative’ community projects

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 12:03 am
The Scottish Government is providing £25 million of funding to ‘innovative’ projects (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Government grants totalling £25 million are set to help “innovative” projects aimed at tackling inequalities and creating more “vibrant” communities.

Ministers have pledged the funds to 22 different initiatives across Scotland, including plans to transform a disused historic building in Renfrewshire into the country’s first theatre designed for young people.

Money from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund will also go to support a £4 million technology hub in Shawfield, Glasgow, and a skills and innovation centre in East Kilbride.

Meanwhile, funding of £2 million will help bring in investment totalling £14.6 million to create a new hub in Edinburgh that will provide a nursery, library, workshops for new businesses, alongside several affordable homes and a revamped community arts centre.

Overall the projects being supported could provide as many as 3,000 jobs, training and volunteering opportunities, while also helping to reduce local carbon emissions, the Scottish Government said.

Community wealth minister Tom Arthur said: “The last few years have been tough for us all but many of Scotland’s communities have been more impacted than others.

“The latest projects to benefit from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund are working to tackle inequalities and create vibrant town centres and neighbourhoods.

“By securing investment from this £25 million fund, these innovative projects demonstrate the powerful role those in our communities can have in helping to transform their town centres and neighbourhoods by investing in their future.”

He added: “The Scottish Government will do all it can to support projects that help create the fairer, greener and more prosperous Scotland we all want to see.”

