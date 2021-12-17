Scotland hits new vaccination record in battle against Covid-19

More than 67,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Thursday – the highest number of jags ever given in a single day as part of the campaign.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that of the 67,016 Covid-19 vaccinations administered, 63,327 were booster doses.

She told a coronavirus briefing: “Yesterday saw the highest number of vaccinations we have ever delivered in a single day.”

The number of booster doses being given per day is now almost double the total from the time towards the end of November when the new Omicron variant was first identified.

And Ms Sturgeon said: “In the past four days alone more than 220,000 booster and third jags have been administered.”

Her comments came as Health Secretary Humza Yousaf praised vaccination teams for their efforts as he received his booster on Friday.

The minister said he was able to get his injection at the Arbroath Community Centre “due to the unprecedented efforts of everyone in the vaccination programme”.

Thank you to the wonderful vaccination staff at Arbroath Community Centre, particularly Wendy who gave me my Booster. If you have not booked your Booster plz get it done. If your Booster is in January you should be able to bring it forward to December:https://t.co/Jes096bl2e https://t.co/WCbKqZ3XtJ — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) December 17, 2021

He said a “massive thank you” to all those involved in the vaccination drive across Scotland, as he added: “There is no doubt we are in the midst of an extremely challenging period, and that is why Covid-19 booster jags are being offered to all those aged 18 and over.

“It would be amiss for me not to acknowledge and commend the enormous national effort which is ongoing, the like of which has never been seen in peacetime.

“With demand for boosters being high, I’d like to reassure everyone we have plenty of supplies and we are working hard with health boards to maximise vaccination capacity.

“Some people may have to wait in a queue at drop-in centres, but I would continue to urge everyone to be patient.

“To anyone who has yet to receive a vaccination or booster, please book an appointment via the online portal as soon as possible.”

Mr Yousaf added: “The emergence of the Omicron variant means it is also particularly important that we continue to take all precautions to prevent transmission.

“So test regularly for the virus, particularly before socialising and meeting up with others from outside your household, wear face coverings where required, and open windows to improve ventilation.”