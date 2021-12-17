Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football fans urged to take care ahead of weekend matches

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 2:47 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 2:49 pm
Football fans in Scotland have been urged to take care as they travel to and from matches this weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Football fans in Scotland have been urged to take care as they travel to and from matches this weekend, as the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to spread rapidly.

Members of the public have been advised to stay at home as much as possible, with sports fans told to take lateral flow tests if they decide to go to games.

Rangers are due to play Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday, while Hampden will host a cup final match between Celtic and Hibernian on Sunday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and chief medical officer Gregor Smith were asked about football spectators during a media briefing on Friday.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Please limit your social interactions – whatever your social interactions would normally be, limit them as much as you can right now.

“I’m asking people – and I’m not doing this lightly after two years of this – I’m asking people to stay at home as much as they can.”

She continued: “Had we the kinds of financial support mechanisms in place that were in place earlier in the pandemic, I would be more able perhaps to give straightforward advice to events to say ‘Don’t have these events go ahead right now’.

“I can’t do that when I can’t compensate people.”

She asked people to “think carefully about every interaction you’re having”.

Mr Smith said Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants of Covid-19.

Speaking about football fans, he said: “Whether they’re vaccinated or not, I would encourage them very, very strongly to make sure they’re taking lateral flow tests before they go.

“And please, if you’re symptomatic at all, don’t go to the football, don’t risk spreading it to others.

“Don’t risk spreading it amongst the coaches and cars you’re going to be in going to the game.”

