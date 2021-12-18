Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish landmarks feature in First Minister’s Christmas card

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 4:25 pm
The First Minister’s Christmas card has been unveiled (Scottish Government/Emily Hogarth/PA)
The First Minister’s Christmas card has been unveiled (Scottish Government/Emily Hogarth/PA)

A design featuring Scottish landmarks and national symbols has been unveiled as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Christmas card.

The card has been created by artist Emily Hogarth, who has previously worked on illustrations to mark St Andrew’s Day and a new space for children at The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

The red and white design shows well known structures including the Finnieston Crane and SEC Armadillo venue in Glasgow and the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, along with thistles and a Charles Rennie Mackintosh-style rose.

It also has personal links to the First Minister, as her official residence Bute House in the Scottish capital is included in the design.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am thrilled to have such a striking design for my Christmas card this year.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon said she hopes the card ‘will help to lift people’s spirits’ (PA)

“Emily Hogarth’s artwork celebrates just a few of the things that make Scotland special, and there’s no better time of year to stop and reflect on the things that make our lives a little brighter.

“After another particularly difficult year living through the Covid-19 pandemic, I hope that this card will help to lift people’s spirits, spread some festive cheer and most importantly remind us all that better days are ahead.”

The artist is based in Musselburgh, East Lothian, and has been working as a self-employed illustrator and surface designer since completing her masters at Edinburgh College of Art in 2008.

She said: “I felt very honoured to be selected. It’s been lovely to work with the Scottish Government in the past, but to be chosen by the First Minister to do the Christmas card felt very special.

“It’s more important than ever that we focus on the little things that make life better, whether that’s receiving a nice card or having chats with your friends.

“We need to remember that we’re all in this together and that good times will come again.”

