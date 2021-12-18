Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lord Frost resignation is latest headache for Boris Johnson

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 10:35 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)
The reported resignation of a Cabinet minister is the latest in a series of recent setbacks for Boris Johnson.

News of Brexit minister Lord Frost’s decision to quit comes as the pressure on the Prime Minister continues amid various controversies.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at recent challenges faced by Mr Johnson.

– Scientific advisers have warned that, despite the ramping up of the booster programme, the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant still presents a threat which could see at least 3,000 hospital admissions a day in England unless measures beyond Plan B are introduced.

– The advice was published just days after the PM suffered the worst rebellion of his leadership, when some 100 Tories voted against a tightening of the rules in the form of mandatory Covid health passes for large venues – despite Mr Johnson personally trying to win them over.

North Shropshire by-election
Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan (Jacob King/PA)

– The loss of what had been the ultra-safe Conservative seat of North Shropshire – in a by-election triggered by a Tory sleaze scandal – to the Liberal Democrats in the early hours of Friday morning was another hammer blow to Mr Johnson’s leadership.

– Christmas party controversy has rumbled on, as Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the man in charge of investigating lockdown-breaking festive gatherings reported to have been held in Downing Street and the Department for Education last year, “recused himself” following allegations of such events in his own department.

– Another potential pitfall for Mr Johnson is ministerial interests adviser Lord Geidt asking questions about the lavish refurbishments at flat in No 11 Downing Street over allegations the Prime Minister may have misled him.

– In November, Mr Johnson insisted he thought a major speech to business leaders in which he lost his place in his notes, talked about a day trip to a Peppa Pig theme park and imitated a car, “went over well”.

