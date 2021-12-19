Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
School reopening after holidays should be delayed, union says

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 11:05 am
Union leaders called for more measures to tackle coronavirus in schools (Brian Lawless/PA)
The reopening of Scottish schools after the Christmas holidays should be delayed because of the Omicron variant, a teaching union has said.

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA), said rising cases were already leading to staffing issues and the problem is expected to grow worse in the new year.

Meanwhile, the head of the EIS teaching union said the Government should be prepared to return schools to remote learning if necessary.

However, the Scottish Government has said it is not considering national school closures.

Both union leaders spoke to the Scotland on Sunday newspaper, urging care over the spread of coronavirus in schools.

The Scottish Government says it is not considering school closures (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Searson told the newspaper: “If the numbers keep going up, and it looks like that is going to be the case for some time to come, then we are not going to be in a fit state to reopen schools as normal in January.

“We’re already hearing of schools that are not fully staffed and parents are keeping their kids off to ensure they don’t catch Covid in the run-up to Christmas.

“The idea that we need to keep schools open at all costs just doesn’t add up.”

Delaying the start of the new term would give teachers more time to prepare for mitigation measures, he said.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS union, said further measures to curb coronavirus were needed when schools returned.

Mr Flanagan said: “There is a clear need for strong mitigations once schools reopen after the break, with enhanced cleaning regimes, improvements in ventilation, and the continuation of other measures such as use of face coverings and appropriate physical distancing measures.

“The Scottish Government must be led by the science and act in the best interests of protecting public health.

“If that necessitates schools moving to remote learning for a period, then that is a step that the Government must not be afraid to take.”

Teaching unions say there are already problems with staffing levels (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is not considering school closures.

“As the First Minister has made clear, protecting the education of children and young people remains a top priority.

“National school closures would only be an absolute last resort.

“Covid-19 protections will be reviewed on a daily basis due to the rapid increase in cases of the Omicron variant.”

