Politics

Conservative MP arrested following crash

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 4:29 pm Updated: December 19, 2021, 4:35 pm
MP for Bridgend Jamie Wallis (Houses of Parliament)
A Conservative MP has been arrested following a crash.

Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend in Wales, said he was “assisting police with their enquiries” following the collision on November 28, when a car hit a lamppost.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said there were no reported injuries in the crash on Church Road in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, which happened at about 1.10am.

The spokeswoman said: “The incident involved a car that collided with a lamppost.

“A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit.

“He has been released under investigation.”

A spokesman for Mr Wallis said: “Jamie was involved in an accident and is assisting police with their enquiries.

“While this is ongoing he will not be commenting further.”

The MP tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

