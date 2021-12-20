Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK’s renewed ties with Gulf states will help make us all safer – Truss

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 10:51 am
Liz Truss says the UK Government wants ‘deeper links’ in trade areas (Victoria Jones/PA)
An agreement to strengthen ties between the UK and Gulf states will “deliver jobs” for British people and “help make us all safer”, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Liz Truss met with leaders from Middle Eastern nations on Monday to agree closer co-operation on trade, cyber security and green investment into low and middle-income countries.

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, the UAE ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, and the Gulf Co-operation Council secretary-general met with Ms Truss at Chevening House in Kent.

The Foreign Secretary said: “Closer economic and security ties with our Gulf partners will deliver jobs and opportunities for the British people and help make us all safer.

“Co-investing with the Gulf in infrastructure will help low and middle-income countries being strategically dependent on any one provider while also boosting clean growth and encouraging enterprise and innovation to flourish.

“It is a win-win for all parties. I want us to have much deeper links in key areas like trade, investment, development and cybersecurity with a part of the world that is important to Britain’s long-term interests.”

According to the Government, the group has agreed to work together to boost “clean, reliable, honest infrastructure financing into the developing world”.

The Gulf visitors also welcomed the relaunched British International Investment (BII) body, which will increase investments in infrastructure, tech and clean energy projects across Asia, Africa and the Caribbean.

Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at Chevening House in Kent (Holly Adams/PA)

The UK is also working towards a new free trade agreement with the Gulf Co-operation Council, with the aim of boosting investment and service industry links.

Trade between the UK and Gulf nations is currently worth more than £30 billion a year.

Earlier this month in her first major speech as Foreign Secretary, Ms Truss said that Britain and its partners needed to “be on the front foot” because “the battle for economic influence is already in full flow”.

Last week, the UK welcomed the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said to London for talks with the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary.

They discussed key issues including regional security, investments and trade.

