Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Experts warn people not to meet up before Christmas as coronavirus cases rise

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 10:53 am Updated: December 20, 2021, 11:49 am
Scientists have urged people to cut down the number of contacts they have before Christmas (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scientists have urged people to cut down the number of contacts they have before Christmas (Danny Lawson/PA)

People should avoid meeting others this week if they want a “good Christmas dinner”, one expert has warned.

Stephen Reicher, professor of psychology at the University of St Andrews and a member of government advisory body the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group, said we probably need more restrictions “but that needs to go along with adequate support for business and individuals”.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Prof Reicher told BBC Breakfast: “The safest thing to do is not to meet up before Christmas.

“If you want a good Christmas dinner, I would say be very careful about meeting up before Christmas. But you can do things to stack the odds in your favour if you ever do meet up – the first thing to do is to make sure that you have a lateral flow test.

“They’re not perfect but, if we take them, they improve our odds. Make sure that the spaces we go into are as well ventilated as possible, that we think about distancing, meet outdoors if we can.

“We can do all sort of things to stack the odds in our favour but the bottom line is the more we meet before Christmas, the more we put Christmas at risk.”

He added that polling suggests people are “ahead of the Government in recognising the threat of Omicron” in “wanting measures to be taken.”

His thoughts were echoed by Patricia Marquis, England director at the Royal College of Nursing, as she urged the Government to listen to scientific advisers to ease pressure on the NHS.

She told BBC Breakfast that the Government should listen to “whatever the scientific advisers are saying in both the pattern of spread of Omicron, and the effect that it’s having on people, their health and the health service” and that the science needs to guide whatever comes next to protect the NHS from what could be a “real collapse”.

However, GP Carl Heneghan said the country is in a different place from last year, and “we are in deep, deep trouble of potentially talking ourselves into annual lockdowns”.

As he was interviewed on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Professor Heneghan asked: “When are we going to treat people like adults?”, adding that the behaviour of people in England has “already changed”.

He said: “It’s already changed in response to the messages. If you’re in Greater London now, (population in) the workplace is down by 40%. In the City of London, it’s up to 60%. So people are able to respond to information or adapt their behaviour accordingly.

“People will moderate their behaviour accordingly. That’s what we need to trust people to do going forward because that’s the only sustainable policy.

“This time last year, there were over 2,000 people being admitted (to hospital). So we’re in a very different place with the presence of vaccines, the presence of boosters, antivirals on board, and you have to reflect on that information.

“Because what happens is this is as good as it gets.”

Dominic Raab comments
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said he cannot give ‘any hard, fast guarantees’ that more restrictions will not be needed before Christmas Day (Aaron Chown/PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said he cannot give any “hard, fast guarantees” that more restrictions will not be needed ahead of Christmas Day.

However, he added that the country is in a better position “to enjoy Christmas with loved ones this year”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]