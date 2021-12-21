Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Retail sales slow on Omicron fears, survey finds

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 11:49 am
Retailers are facing a virus spike in the vital run-up to Christmas (Adam Davy/PA)
Retailers have felt the chill from Omicron in December as shoppers stayed at home to keep themselves safer from the virus, according to a new survey.

Only a third of retailers who were asked after December 8, when the Government announced it would adopt a new “Plan B” strategy, said that sales were higher than the same period last year.

The latest questionnaire, which is sent to companies each month by the Confederation of British Industry, found early signs to back up stories of the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“Our December survey confirms what we’ve been hearing anecdotally about Omicron’s chilling impact on activity on the High Street, with retail sales growth slowing and expectations for the coming month sharply downgraded,” said CBI lead economist Ben Jones.

“On the supply side, retailers have been making progress in building up stocks, which were seen as more than adequate to deal with expected demand over Christmas.

“The concern now is the potential for rapidly rising sickness and staff absences to cause renewed disruption to supply chains in the New Year.

“It’s crucial that the Government takes steps to help society live confidently with the virus, including meaningful dialogue between business, Government and unions to assess the impact of restrictions and the need for future support.”

Retail sales grew by 8% in the year to December, according to the survey. It is a considerable slowdown from last month when the same figure showed a 39% increase compared to a year ago.

In January sales are expected to grow by 5%.

Many companies are now waiting to see if the Government will introduce further pandemic restrictions either before the end of this month, or in the new year.

But even before restrictions are tightened, the rise of Omicron has led to a spike in cancellations among hospitality businesses and sparked calls for more support, especially for pubs and restaurants.

