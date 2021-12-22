Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Lord Advocate: Action needed to improve conviction rates in sex cases

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 1:57 pm
A review into how prosecutors handle reports of sexual offences was also commissioned (Jane Barlow/PA)
A review into how prosecutors handle reports of sexual offences was also commissioned (Jane Barlow/PA)

Women may not be getting justice in sexual offence cases, Scotland’s top lawyer has said.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC told the Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday something had to be done to address the low conviction rates in sexual offence cases.

Figures released earlier this year by the Scottish Government show that just 43% of cases of rape and attempted rape in 2019-20 resulted in a conviction rate – compared to an overall rate of 88% for all crimes.

A review by Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian earlier this year issued a number of recommendations for how sexual offence cases are handled, including the creation of specialist courts, given that sexual offence cases now take up 70% of the business dealt with by High Courts across Scotland.

“I want to have a prosecution service that is progressive, humane and delivers for all sections of society,” she told MSPs.

“As the independent head of the prosecutions system, it would be fundamentally wrong for me to reject the Lord Justice Clerk’s reasoned and rational recommendations, because all that she seeks to do is to further explore a possible benefit of dealing with a seemingly intractable problem that results in an erosion of public confidence in our system of justice.

“It’s a problem that’s been with us for a long, long time and we cannot allow it to go on for another 40 years – we’ve got to do something about it.”

She added: “We should have a debate in and around all these issues in order to answer the legitimate question raised by the review, which is whether or not there is a proportion of our society that is just not getting justice.

“The conviction rate cannot be ignored and cannot be explained away by the fact that women just cannot be believed.

“The conviction rate in these types of crime is way lower than any other type of crime and something has to be looked at in order to address this issue.”

Dorothy Bain QC
Dorothy Bain has hit out at the low conviction rate in sexual assault and rape cases (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, Ms Bain said any legislative changes would be for MSPs rather than her to decide on.

The Lord Advocate announced to the committee the establishment of a review of how prosecutors deal with reports of sexual offences, to be chaired by Susanne Tanner QC.

The remit of the review will be approved by Ms Bain “in due course”, she told the committee, adding it would “will take into account the views of victims and agencies from across the criminal justice system”.

Meanwhile, the Lord Advocate also sought to reassure MSPs that plea deals would not be struck in courts in an effort to relieve the backlog expected to impact the justice system because of the pandemic.

According to Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) executive director of court operations, David Fraser, the backlog could take up to five years to resolve.

But the Lord Advocate, in response to Tory MSP Russell Findlay, said “soft justice” would not be the answer.

“In relation to the temptation to do a plea deal because of the backlog, I just reject that would be temptation for any prosecutor prosecuting the public interest, it’s certainly not an approach that I would give any support to whatsoever,” she said.

“We need to seek remedies to (the backlog), but it cannot be that soft justice is the answer and I certainly don’t support that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal