‘Unprecedented’ response to assisted dying consultation, MSP claims

A consultation into legislation to legalise assisted dying has received an “unprecedented response”, the MSP behind the Bill has said.

Lib Dem Liam McArthur announced earlier this year he would look to pass the controversial legislation through Holyrood at the third time of asking.

Former independent MSP Margo MacDonald – who died from Parkinson’s in 2014 – sought to take the previous two bills through Holyrood, but the move was rejected by MSPs.

⏰ 12 hours left until the consultation on my proposals for a Members Bill on Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults closes. ▶️ Share your views here by midnight: https://t.co/OcYjSybhTF ℹ️ Read #BSL and easy read information on the proposal here: https://t.co/X0o8HZKzWt pic.twitter.com/liVZBCGB1H — Liam McArthur MSP (@Liam4Orkney) December 22, 2021

Mr McArthur’s Bill would require two doctors to sign off on the patient being terminally ill, as well as having the mental capacity to make the decision and ensuring they are not being coerced.

The doctors would also ensure the patient was aware of all palliative and hospice care options available, while the patient would be asked to sign a written declaration of their intentions followed by a period of reflection and administer the life ending drugs themselves.

The Lib Dem MSP said he was “grateful” to those who had shared their views in a consultation which closed on Wednesday, in particular those “who recounted deeply personal and often harrowing experiences”.

“The level of response has been unprecedented and shows that assisted dying is an issue that matters to people across the country,” he added.

“While it will take some time to validate and process responses, it appears there is strong support for a change in the law and a desire to see the Scottish Parliament take action.

“A range of views have been expressed in the responses with a number of suggestions made. These will all now be considered carefully, and I intend to publish all responses where I have permission to do so.”

The responses to the consultation will be collated and published by the Lib Dem MSP.

Mr McArthur added: “When I launched the proposals earlier this year I said that how we die is an issue for our whole society and that the consultation was in effect a nationwide discussion on what we need to do to give dying people the help and support they need to have a good death.

“There is clearly an appetite for that discussion and I look forward to continuing it with the public and within the Parliament over the months ahead.”

Anthony Horan, the director of the Catholic Parliamentary Office, said in a submission to the consultation the Bill “attacks human dignity”, adding: “Apart from the fact that assisted suicide undermines efforts to prevent suicide and sends a message that suicide is sometimes appropriate it sends a clear message to frail, elderly and disabled Scots about the value that society places on them and puts pressure on them to end their lives for fear of being a financial, emotional or care burden on others.

“This is intolerable and utterly wrong.”

The Bill has again sparked a debate in Scotland around the issue, with two former leaders of Scotland’s major parties – Ruth Davidson and Kezia Dugdale – claiming they were wrong to vote against previous attempts to pass the legislation.

Former health secretary Jeane Freeman has also come out in support of the legislation, while her successor Humza Yousaf said he was “not persuaded”.