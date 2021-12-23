Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inquiry urged after 4,800 devices used by Government staff go missing

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 4:07 pm
Ministers have been urged to launch an inquiry into stolen and lost Government devices (PA)
Ministers have been urged to launch an inquiry into stolen and lost Government devices (PA)

The disappearance of 4,800 laptops, mobile phones and other devices used by Government staff over the last five years should be subject to an inquiry, ministers have been urged.

Liberal Democrat business spokesperson Sarah Olney said the amount of kit reported stolen or lost since the 2017 general election is “deeply worrying”.

The highest number of missing devices of any department was reported by the Ministry of Defence, with 1,483 pieces of tech having either been lost or stolen in that time.

The Cabinet Office, which includes the Prime Minister’s office, reported 553 missing or lost items.

Records of the missing devices, which also include USB sticks and external hard drives, were revealed after Ms Olney requested them from each UK Government department.

In total, 4,871 phones, laptops, USB sticks and hard drives were revealed to have been lost or stolen since 2017, though the Government has stressed all technology used by staff is encrypted to prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands.

The MoD did not have separate records for stolen or lost devices, but the largest number of items went missing in 2019, including 239 laptops, 106 mobile phones, 60 memory sticks and 25 external hard driver.

In 2021, a smaller number of items have gone missing including 143 laptops, 25 mobile phones, 79 memory sticks, and 25 hard drives.

Defence minister Leo Docherty said “all departmental IT is fully security encrypted”, and added: “The departmental security unit records and investigates each reported loss from the department. If appropriate, the police are invited to undertake further inquiries.”

Of the 553 items reported lost or stolen by the Cabinet Office, 181 were laptops and 372 were mobile phones.

The highest number of both items were reported missing in 2019, with 63 laptops and 136 phones lost or stolen in that year.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis said the department encrypts the devices and he put the figures in the “context” of the department’s core staff of 9,248 people.

General Election 2019
Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney had requested the information from each department of Government (Aaron Chown/PA)

Of the other departments to reply to the Liberal Democrat’s questions, the Ministry of Justice reported 1,166 missing or stolen pieces of equipment, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy reported 453, and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport reported 322.

Ms Olney said: “It’s deeply worrying that so many government laptops and memory sticks have been lost or stolen in recent years.

“These devices could contain sensitive information about UK citizens or related to national security – information that could worryingly fall into the wrong hands.

“Ministers should launch an official inquiry into why this keeps happening and what risks this poses to us all.

“The Government has a responsibility to keep our data and country safe. It feels like they are failing at both.”

The Department for Education did not provide figures for how many pieces of equipment went missing, and said this could only be “obtained at disproportionate cost”.

The Department for Work and Pensions provided percentages instead of figures, adding the majority of the losses or thefts occurred in home or office break-ins and while travelling.

