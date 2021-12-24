Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fourth booster ‘probably’ necessary for some, says Leitch

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 9:59 am
Professor Jason Leitch said a fourth dose will ‘probably’ be needed for some (Jane Barlow/PA)

A fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will “probably” be needed over the next few years, Scotland’s national clinical director has said.

Scots have been asked to get a third dose of the jab in a bid to stifle the new Omicron variant, with figures released on Thursday showing more than 70% of the population who will be eligible by the end of the year already having done so.

But Professor Jason Leitch has said there may be a need for at least some fourth doses to be administered.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday, Prof Leitch said: “It would seem that we will probably need some kind of timed booster or next dose over the next few years.

“We don’t know that for sure – it may be that we just offer that to the vulnerable, those who are maybe a bit older.”

He said immunity was “like a dimmer switch, not a light switch”, adding: “If you can turn the dimmer switch up and keep it up, then that’s what you want to do, because this disease is at its worst when it gets people without immunity.”

The immunity of some in the booster programme, which has been rolled out to all adults, will be monitored, Prof Leitch said, with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) tasked with advising whether another dose is required.

Meanwhile, he said he would advise that the vaccine passport scheme should be extended to include more venues than it currently does.

A certification app was put in place in early October, which would provide proof of double vaccination in order to enter large events or nightclubs.

NHS Scotland Covid certification app on a smart phone
Covid certification was rolled out in October (Jane Barlow/PA)

Following a question from Glasgow nightclub owner Donald MacLeod about whether the scheme should be scrapped, Prof Leitch said: “I think he’s right that we need to look at Covid certification in light of the new variant.

“I think, though, the public health advice would actually be probably to expand it to allow more places to open in light of the work around the new variant.

“Donald won’t like that, he’ll be yelling at the radio, but that would probably be the public health position.

“The final decision about that will be made by the First Minister of Wales for theirs and the First Minister of Scotland for ours.”

Prof Leitch also stressed that the spike in cases was caused by the Omicron variant, not by a failure of the Covid passport.

The Scottish Government considered the extension of the scheme last month, but ministers decided against the move because, at the time, cases were “currently stable and indeed slightly declining” according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, before the new variant took hold.

