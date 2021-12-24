Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Jab cabs’ should ferry unvaccinated to get Covid shots, Lib Dems say

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 12:15 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Free taxis should be available to ferry people who have not yet had a Covid-19 vaccination to their local clinic, the Liberal Democrats said.

The party’s plans include establishing a “vaccine tracing” service to track down people who have so far proved unwilling to receive a jab.

They would then receive a call from the NHS and be offered an appointment slot, with help to get there if required.

For those unable to afford or access public transport, that could mean free “jab cabs” to their nearest vaccination centre.

A similar approach is already being used in some parts of the country, including Manchester, but the Lib Dems want it to be a national policy.

General Election 2019
Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lib Dem health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “The booster programme is critical to protecting us all against Omicron. But the Government needs to also step up efforts to persuade and support the unvaccinated to get their jabs, to protect themselves and the NHS in the longer term.”

She accused ministers of a “blame game” against the unvaccinated, which she said “risks being counterproductive and alienating communities whose trust in this government is already low”.

She said: “Our hospitals are already filling up largely with people who are unvaccinated. We can’t afford any more Government complacency.

“Around the country there are many local creative solutions that have been proven to work – now the Government needs to pull out all the stops to roll these out nationally.

“We need a national effort to contact all those who have not yet been vaccinated, offer them a jab, answer their questions and provide assistance with transport if needed.”

The Lib Dem plan would also see jabs offered to unvaccinated patients who attend any NHS appointment, including at GP surgeries, sexual health clinics, maternity units and hospitals.

A network of vaccine “community champions” across different faith and cultural communities would be expanded, alongside trained counsellors to answer questions from those who are hesitant about getting a jab.

More pop-up vaccine centres would also be established in areas with low levels of uptake.

