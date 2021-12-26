Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeremy Hunt again pushes plans to train more doctors and nurses

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 7:07 am
Jeremy Hunt has again called on ministers to back plans to train more medics for the NHS
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has again called on ministers to back plans to train more medics for the NHS.

Mr Hunt’s amendment to the Health and Care Bill calls for independent assessments to be published every two years setting out the current and future workforce needs for health and social care.

It was supported by MPs from across the political spectrum and backed by more than 60 health and care organisations, but despite 18 Conservative MPs backing the proposal it was ultimately rejected by 280 votes to 219 in the Commons last month.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Hunt said the UK needs to “sort out” the reason it has failed to train the number of doctors and nurses “we actually need”.

Jeremy Hunt said 'independent, public forecasts' are needed on the numbers of medics required in the NHS

He added: “Yes, it costs more to train additional doctors, but it costs even more not to train them because we then hire expensive locum doctors and agency nurses.

“We should amend the Health and Care Bill so that there are independent, public forecasts of the numbers we should be training. I hope the Government accepts a House of Lords amendment to do this.”

Mr Hunt, chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, also said “targets culture” is effecting standards, as he called for the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to be able to “get on with” its job.

“We should let the CQC get on with doing the same job as Ofsted in the NHS, as it does very effectively, without the lumbering bureaucracy of national targets,” he said.

