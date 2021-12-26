Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lockdowns may have worsened terror threat – minister

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 9:31 pm
Security Minister Damian Hinds during a visit to the Joint Police and Fire Command and Control (JCC) in Bootle. (Peter Byrne/PA)
The terror threat towards the country may have been made worse by coronavirus lockdowns, a security minister has suggested.

Damian Hinds, the MP for East Hampshire who became security minister in August, told The Daily Telegraph that people being holed up in their bedrooms during the restrictions could have pushed them towards radicalisation, echoing similar warnings from the police and the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

“Clearly, logically, when you have more people who are spending more time in their bedrooms at their computer … you are going to get a growth in that tiny proportion of people for whom that is a dark journey,” Mr Hinds told The Telegraph.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
“And as you know, on the internet, if you start to make those kind of downward spirals, you can quickly accelerate with the material that you come across and the other people that you can come into contact with.”

Since Mr Hinds took on the brief, there have been two alleged attacks, the killing of MP Sir David Amess and the attack outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said earlier this month they have foiled seven “late-stage” terror attacks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It took the total number of foiled terrorism plots in the UK in the last four years to 32.

But Mr Hinds said it would be wrong to just assume this was Islamic terrorism.

“There has been a growth in extreme right-wing terrorism,” he said.

“Islamist extremism terrorism, though, remains a potent threat.

“And we also have quite a few people who you might describe as having a sort of mixed or unclear or unstable mindset.

“Sometimes (they are) looking at flirting with different ideologies, different groups, sometimes apparently mutually exclusive, very, very different types of ideology.”

Earlier this month, a CTED report warned extremists had “sought to exploit pandemic-related sociocultural restrictions that have led people around the world to spend increasing time online, by strengthening their efforts to spread propaganda, recruit, and radicalise via virtual platforms”.

