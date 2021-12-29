Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liz Truss condemns closure of Russian human rights group

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 12:57 pm
A supporter of the Memorial human rights group stands waiting for Moscow City Court’s decision (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “deeply concerned” about the closure of a human rights group in Russia.

The group Memorial, which has drawn international acclaim for its work on political repression, had its legal status revoked by the Russian supreme court.

Its sister organisation the Memorial Human Rights Centre was ordered to close by the Moscow City Court on Wednesday.

Ms Truss said the “liquidation” of Memorial by the courts was “another chilling blow to freedom of expression in Russia”.

“Memorial has worked tirelessly for decades to ensure abuses of the Soviet era are never forgotten,” she said.

The Russian authorities had declared both organisations were “foreign agents” and prosecutors alleged they had violated regulations obliging them to declare that designation in all the content they produce.

Supporters of the Memorial human rights group wearing face masks with the words “The Memorial cannot be banned!” gather in front of the Moscow Court (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/PA)

Alexander Cherkasov, board chairman of the Memorial Human Rights Centre, said the foreign agents law was “designed with the aim of strangling civil society” and “today, we received another proof of that”.

Crowds of supporters braved the bitter Moscow winter to protest outside the courts on Tuesday and Wednesday as they closed the organisations.

