Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Average UK house price ends year at record £254,822

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 7:51 am Updated: December 30, 2021, 10:35 am
The average UK house price increased by nearly £24,000 during 2021, marking the biggest increase ever recorded in a single year in cash terms, according to Nationwide Building Society (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The average UK house price increased by nearly £24,000 during 2021, marking the biggest increase ever recorded in a single year in cash terms, according to Nationwide Building Society (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The average UK house price rose by nearly £24,000 during 2021, the biggest increase ever recorded in a single year in cash terms, according to an index.

The typical price of a home reached a record high of £254,822 in December, marking a £23,902  increase over the past year, Nationwide Building Society said.

Chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The price of a typical UK home is now at a record high of £254,822, up £23,902 over the year – the largest rise we’ve seen in a single year in cash terms.

“Prices are now 16% higher than before the pandemic struck in early 2020.”

Nationwide said house prices were 10.4% higher annually and 1.0% higher month on month in December.

Looking at what has been behind the price increases, Mr Gardner said demand for homes has remained strong despite the ending of the stamp duty holiday this year.

He said: “Mortgage approvals for house purchase have continued to run above pre-pandemic levels, despite the surge in activity seen earlier in the year. Indeed, in the first 11 months of 2021 the total number of property transactions was almost 30% higher than over the same period of 2019.

“At the same time, the stock of homes on the market has remained extremely low throughout the year, which has contributed to the robust pace of price growth.”

Mr Gardner said the outlook for the housing market “remains extremely uncertain”.

He continued: “The strength of the market surprised in 2021 and could do so again in the year ahead.

“The market still has significant momentum and shifts in housing preferences as a result of the pandemic could continue to support activity and price growth.”

Nationwide also published quarterly figures showing house price trends in the UK’s nations and regions of England.

It said Wales ended the year as the strongest performer, with house prices there up by 15.8% year on year.

Mr Gardner said it is the first time in the history of the regional series (which started in 1973) that Wales has ended the year as the top performer.

He said annual house price growth in Northern Ireland, at 12.1%, was the strongest end to the year it has had since 2007.

A Welsh flag
Wales was the top performer for house price growth, Nationwide Building Society said (David Davies/PA)

Annual house price growth in Scotland was 10.1%, in line with the UK generally, Mr Gardner added.

He said: “England saw a slight increase in annual price growth to 9.0%, from 8.5% in the third quarter…

“The South West was the strongest performing English region, with annual price growth of 11.5%, the largest calendar year increase in the region since 2004.”

Karen Noye, a mortgage expert at wealth management firm Quilter, said: “As we move into 2022 – and away from the whirlwind property market seen throughout 2021 – we are likely to see a slowdown in property prices and transactions, particularly if the Bank of England further increases interest rates.

“While we may see the property market slow, this does not mean buying a home will become instantly more affordable. Alongside the already inflated housing market, mortgage rates have increased following the Bank of England’s rate rise, and as inflation does not appear to be slowing, costs will likely continue to rise.

“Increased mortgage costs coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant could well make people think twice about moving home and we could see a break in house price growth as a result. However, supply versus demand issues persist, so we are likely to see a gradual slowing of growth as we head into 2022 as opposed to a sharp drop.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Although the last month of the year tends to be quieter for the market as people wind down for Christmas, there was still plenty of interest in buying homes and more demand than supply pushed house prices up further still.”

Gareth Lewis, commercial director of property lender MT Finance, said: “Although many people have made their move, there is still plenty of pent-up demand, which will keep property prices high.”

Here are average house prices in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by the annual increase in cash and percentage terms, according to Nationwide Building Society:

– Wales, £196,759, £26,913, 15.8%

– Northern Ireland, £167,479, £18,096, 12.1%

– South West, £294,845, £30,333, 11.5%

– Outer South East (includes Ashford, Basingstoke and Deane, Bedford, Braintree, Brighton and Hove, Canterbury, Colchester, Dover, Hastings, Lewes, Fareham, Isle of Wight, Maldon, Milton Keynes, New Forest, Oxford, Portsmouth, Southampton, Swale, Tendring, Thanet, Uttlesford, Winchester, Worthing), £329,869, £33,579, 11.3%

– North West, £196,806, £19,882, 11.2%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £190,855, £18,530, 10.8%

– East Anglia, £268,146, £25,342, 10.4%

– East Midlands, £221,813, £20,861, 10.4%

– Scotland, £172,605, £15,836, 10.1%

– West Midlands, £227,031, £19,428, 9.4%

– Outer Metropolitan (includes St Albans, Stevenage, Watford, Luton, Maidstone, Reading, Rochford, Rushmoor, Sevenoaks, Slough, Southend-on-Sea, Elmbridge, Epsom and Ewell, Guildford, Mole Valley, Reigate & Banstead, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Waverley, Woking, Tunbridge Wells, Windsor and Maidenhead, Wokingham), £410,992, £33,316, 8.8%

– North East, £148,105, £10,574, 7.7%

– London, £507,230, £20,668, 4.2%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal