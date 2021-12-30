Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Bosses of drug death task force quit over ‘demand for speed’

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 12:41 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 1:11 pm
The chair and vice chair of Scotland’s Drug Deaths Task Force have stepped down. (Paul Faith/PA)
The chair and vice chair of Scotland’s Drug Deaths Task Force have stepped down. (Paul Faith/PA)

The chair and deputy chair of Scotland’s drug death task force have quit, reportedly complaining of a “demand for speed” from Government ministers.

Professor Catriona Matheson, an expert in substance misuse from Stirling University, and former Police Scotland deputy chief constable Neil Richardson are said to have stepped down from the Scottish Drug Deaths Task Force.

The organisation was set up by the Scottish Government in July 2019 in a bid to curb a rising toll of drug deaths.

(PA Graphics)

The then public health minister Joe Fitzpatrick described the situation as an an “emergency” and new approaches were needed “even if at first they may be challenging”.

But it is reported that chair Prof Matheson and Mr Richardson stood down after being asked to produce a report on reforms by the summer.

The Daily Record said that in their resignation letter the pair said: “We have always understood the need for urgency but we feel the current demand for speed is counterproductive and driven by other factors such as meeting targets, rather than achieving the sustainable change evidence shows is more effective.”

Drug deaths in Scotland reached a record high in 2020 at 1,339.

Figures published earlier this month showed that Police Scotland recorded 1,007 deaths believed to be linked to drug use between January and September this year, 40 fewer than the same period in 2020.

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance thanked both Prof Matheson and Mr Richardson for their “hard work and commitment as chair and vice chair of the Drug Deaths Task Force”.

Ms Constance said: “Under their leadership, the task force has done very important work over the last two and a half years and I am grateful for the role it has played in shaping our collective response to reducing drug-related deaths.

“The work of the task force is not done, and I will now speak to the other members and decide how we can best continue their valuable work. I will update parliament on this as soon as possible in the new year.”

But with Scotland on a “national mission” to tackle drugs deaths, Ms Constance insisted: “It is vital that we accelerate our existing work, and our focus on delivery and implementation.

“Recent quarterly statistics for suspected drug-related deaths showed a slight decrease, but it is clear there is still an urgent need to implement changes that will make a real and tangible difference to people’s lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal