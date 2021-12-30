Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Anger at reports PM will be cleared again of breaching ministerial code

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 9:43 pm
Boris Johnson has been criticised by Labour over the Downing Street flat refurbishment (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson has been criticised by Labour over the Downing Street flat refurbishment (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson has “made a mockery” of the standards expected of him, Labour has said, amid reports he is set to be cleared again of breaching the ministerial code over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

The Financial Times reported that the PM’s behaviour will be “criticised”, with ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt describing the situation to colleagues as “deeply unsatisfactory”.

But the newspaper said it was understood Mr Johnson would be cleared of breaching the code.

It quoted a senior official as saying: “Geidt makes clear the situation is a total mess. But at the same time the fundamental conclusion is that the PM did not deceive and did not break the ministerial code.”

Lord Geidt previously cleared Mr Johnson of breaching the code in relation to the funding of the flat refurbishment but has since re-examined his initial investigation in the wake of a recent Electoral Commission probe, the FT said.

The commission fined the Conservatives £17,800 after finding the party had not followed the law over donations from Lord Brownlow to help cover the works at the flat above Number 11.

Lord Geidt
Lord Geidt previously cleared Mr Johnson of breaching the code in relation to the funding of the flat refurbishment (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The watchdog’s report raised further questions by discussing evidence that Mr Johnson had sent the Tory peer a WhatsApp message in November 2020 “asking him to authorise further, at that stage unspecified, refurbishment works on the residence”, to which he agreed.

This was despite Mr Johnson having told Lord Geidt he had no knowledge of the payments until immediately prior to media reports in February 2021.

The FT reported that Government advisers said Lord Geidt had now seen all the relevant WhatsApp messages, and concluded there was no breach of the code.

But the newspaper said the PM’s conduct would be criticised.

It said that, according to several Whitehall officials with knowledge of Lord Geidt’s latest investigation, “three to four” letters had been exchanged with No 10 on the recent revelations, that may be published in the new year.

The FT reported that one source said of the inquiry: “There’s enough in those letters to raise eyebrows. The Prime Minister has apologised for some of the circumstances around the initial investigation, which Lord Geidt has accepted.”

Labour claimed Mr Johnson has “made a mockery” of the standards expected of him.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “After the Electoral Commission ruled that the Conservative Party broke the law on declaring donations, the Prime Minister has made a mockery of the standards the public has a right to expect.

“While the British public is facing a cost of living crisis, Boris Johnson is busy writing to his own adviser about why he did not give him all of the information he needed for his investigation.

“Lord Geidt should publish all his correspondence with the Prime Minister as a first step towards providing full transparency into how Boris Johnson is explaining away his WhatsApp messages with Tory donors.

“It is embarrassing that when the country needs real leadership, Boris Johnson is busy trying to clear up his own personal mess.”

Downing Street and the Electoral Commission declined to comment.

The Cabinet Office told the FT: “We don’t comment on speculation”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal