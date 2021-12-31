Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence still on Scotland’s roads

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 12:03 am
The number of drivers with 12 or more points on their licence has been revealed by a Lib Dem FoI (John Stillwell/PA)
The number of drivers with 12 or more points on their licence has been revealed by a Lib Dem FoI (John Stillwell/PA)

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence are eligible to be on Scotland’s roads, a freedom of information request (FoI) has revealed.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) records show that 220 people – 180 with full licences and 40 with provisionals – are still able to drive despite reaching or exceeding the usual limit of 12 penalty points.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats’ FoI found that a total of 192,426 drivers with a Scottish address have accrued penalty points, 3,099 of those while on a provisional licence.

Drivers can be disqualified by the courts from driving after building up 12 or more points within three years.

Those who receive six or more points in the first two years of passing their driving test can also have their licence revoked.

Following the publication of the FoI, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokeswoman Jill Reilly has now called for a review of how persistent offenders are dealt with.

Ms Reilly said: “There are 180 drivers with 12 points or more on their record who are still on Scotland’s roads. For the safety of everyone driving home for Christmas it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.

“It’s possible that there are mitigating factors in some cases which justify these drivers hanging on to their right to drive.

“However, 12 points or more would seem to be a clear signal of reckless driving, which could put the driver and others at risk.

“As our roads get icy, and nights are longer, I would like to suggest to everyone, not just to bad drivers, where possible use public transport rather than a personal car. It helps the environment and keeps everyone safe.

“The UK and Scottish governments should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal