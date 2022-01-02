Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Masks return to secondary school classrooms in bid to curb Omicron spread

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 12:03 am
The Government said the recommendation for both schools and colleges will be temporary, remaining in place until January 26 (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Government said the recommendation for both schools and colleges will be temporary, remaining in place until January 26 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Secondary school students in England will once again be asked to wear masks in classrooms in a bid to limit the threat to children’s education posed by the Omicron variant.

The Government said the move will “maximise the number of children in school” for the “maximum amount of time” in light of the recent surge in the highly-transmissible strain of the virus.

It stressed that the recommendation for both schools and colleges will be temporary, remaining in place until January 26, when Plan B regulations are scheduled to expire. At this point it will be reviewed.

An additional 7,000 air cleaning units will also be provided to schools, colleges and early years settings to improve ventilation in teaching spaces, the Department for Education said.

Daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK
(PA Graphics)

Secondary schools have already been told they will get a break from Ofsted in the first week of term, as they carry out on-site testing.

But the Government clarified on Sunday that, beyond this, the watchdog will encourage schools, colleges and early years settings that are “significantly impacted by Covid-related staff absence” to ask for a deferral to their inspection.

And inspectors who are also school, college or early years leaders will not be asked to carry out their Ofsted duties for the time being. The temporary measure will apply from the start of January.

Headteachers welcomed the reintroduction of masks in classrooms, saying schools and colleges would take it “in their stride”. Face coverings are already recommended in communal areas for older students and staff.

The news comes as six trade unions representing education staff across the country urged the Government to offer improved financial support to schools and colleges for the costs of supply staff to cover for Covid-related absences.

Coronavirus
Secondary school students will be asked to wear masks in classrooms to help limit Covid spread (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “While there are obvious drawbacks to the use of face coverings in classrooms, it is clear that the Omicron variant poses a very significant additional risk to education with the potential for further widespread disruption of schools, colleges, and young people.

“It is absolutely essential that everything possible is done to reduce transmission and ensure that children remain in school, and we therefore support the reintroduction of face coverings in classrooms for students in year 7 and above.

“Face coverings are already advised in communal areas for pupils in year 7 and above. Pupils are accustomed to their use and we are sure the reintroduction of face coverings in classrooms is something that schools and colleges will take in their stride.”

Geoff Barton
ASCL leader Geoff Barton said schools and colleges would take the move in their stride (Jason Senior/ASCL/PA)

Mr Barton said his union had been calling for additional air cleaning units “for some time”, adding that they should have come “earlier” – but the move was “better late than never”.

“We await further details about the eligibility criteria for these devices and we urge the Government to make sure this scheme is as accessible as possible,” he said.

But he warned that disruption to staffing levels caused by the Omicron variant could mean some classes and year groups are forced to learn from home.

“All of this is a recognition by the Government that the spring term will be extremely challenging for schools and colleges,” he said.

“The biggest problem they face is the likelihood of high levels of staff absence caused by the prevalence of the Omicron variant.

“While schools and colleges will do their very best to minimise the impact on pupils, as they always do, there is a possibility that this will mean that some classes and year groups have to be sent home for short periods of time to learn remotely.”

The Government said the 7,000 new air purifiers would be for areas where “quick fixes to improve ventilation are not possible” – for example, where windows cannot be opened.

But Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said this did not go far enough.

“Seven thousand more air purifiers is something, but it is completely inadequate for what should be a basic human right, the provision of clean air in every classroom in every educational setting,” she said.

“The fact that the Government have provided the extra purifiers shows that it recognises the problem but with over 300,000 classrooms in England they have failed to provide an effective solution.”

Dr Bousted also called on Ofsted to suspend all inspections other than those sparked by safeguarding fears.

“It is hard to see how Ofsted will function without the services of serving headteachers,” she said.

“Rather than limping along, Ofsted should suspend all inspections other than safeguarding concerns.

“Given the current sky-high rates of infection, every school will be significantly affected by Covid. The focus should be on the essential aim of providing education continuity for as many pupils as possible, not on jumping through Ofsted hoops.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “Being in the classroom is undoubtedly the very best place for children and I’m looking forward to welcoming pupils back next week to continue their face-to-face learning, which is so important for their education and wellbeing.

“There is no doubt that the Omicron variant presents challenges, but the entire education sector has responded with a Herculean effort, and for that I thank each and every one of you.

“The Prime Minister and I have been clear that education is our number one priority. These measures will bolster our support for schools as we do everything in our power to minimise disruption.”





