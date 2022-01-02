Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Number of zero-emissions vehicles in public sector not good enough, say Tories

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 12:03 am
About 10% of Police Scotland’s fleet is comprised of zero- emissions vehicles (Andrew Milligan/PA)
About 10% of Police Scotland’s fleet is comprised of zero- emissions vehicles (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s public bodies have been challenged to set a better example, after it was revealed that less than a fifth of the fleet in key organisations is made up of zero-emissions vehicles.

The Scottish Conservatives asked seven organisations working across the public sector for the number of zero-emissions vehicles they had.

While 42.5% of NatureScot’s vehicles are zero emissions, the research found that just 4% of vehicles at Forestry and Land Scotland fall into this category.

Across the seven bodies – the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, NHS Scotland, NatureScot, the Scottish Ambulance Service, Forestry and Land Scotland, Police Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland – 17% of vehicles are zero emissions.

Just over a fifth (20.8%) of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service vehicles are zero emissions, compared with 14% of the fleet in the Scottish Ambulance Service and 11% of Police Scotland’s fleet.

Meanwhile, zero-emissions vehicles make up approximately 10% of vehicles in NHS Scotland.

The Scottish Government has already pledged to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, as part of efforts to reduce emissions which contribute to climate change.

In the wake of that Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said: “These government-funded organisations should be setting the example, but instead they are still relying on the very vehicles they tell everyone else not to drive.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden claims ministers are not providing organisations with enough cash to upgrade their fleet (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “The SNP-Green coalition talks a good game on the environment, yet when push comes to shove it invariably fails to deliver.

“Public bodies should be setting an example when it comes to switching to sustainable cars – and 17% is nowhere near good enough.

“It’s deeply concerning, and clearly they are receiving insufficient funding from the Scottish Government to upgrade their fleets.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We’ve set out an ambition to decarbonise public sector vehicles in stages – starting with cars and new light commercial vehicles by 2025, and all new vehicles by 2030, applying flexibility and pragmatism for front line, specialist and emergency service vehicles where required.”

He added: “The Scottish Government has supported decarbonisation of fleets in local authorities since 2014 and in other public bodies since 2019, with more than £60 million invested to date.

“The funding has provided support and financial assistance to enable the procurement of over 3,450 zero- and ultra-low emission vehicles as well as charging and refuelling infrastructure.

“We also provide fleet decarbonisation reports, to assist in development of fleet decarbonisation strategies, as well as other tools and resources to help the public sector plan for and deliver against fleet decarbonisation targets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal