Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Special constables numbers down by two thirds since Police Scotland merger

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 12:03 am
Police Scotland’s special constable numbers have fallen by almost a thousand since the force’s centralisation J(ane Barlow/PA)
Police Scotland’s special constable numbers have fallen by almost a thousand since the force’s centralisation J(ane Barlow/PA)

Special constable numbers are down to less than a third that existed before Police Scotland was centralised, the Liberal Democrats have warned.

Freedom of information requests show that there were 453 special constables in September 2021, almost a thousand fewer than the 1,394 volunteering in 2014.

The part-time, voluntary role assists the regular police force but numbers have dwindled since the centralisation of Police Scotland.

Since Scotland’s eight regional police forces were merged into a single force in 2013, the number of special constables has decreased by 67.5%, with the Scottish Lib Dems warning they are a “vanishing species”.

Both the number of special constables sworn in, and those actually deployed, have declined in all but one year since the amalgamation according to the figures.

The party’s justice spokesperson, Liam McArthur, said: “Special constables perform a valuable role and enhance the police’s presence in communities across Scotland.

“It’s a shame to see a role with a proud history being allowed to wither away.

“We all know the pressures on police officers and staff, who we expect to step up in our moment of need.

“It is also clear from the most recent staff survey that they are struggling with exhaustion, stress and mental health problems.

“That makes it all the more important therefore to ensure they have the support they need.

“The SNP Government must now repair the damage done by its botched centralisation.

“That includes protecting the future of the special constabulary and giving officers and staff the resources that they need to do their jobs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal