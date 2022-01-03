SNP MSP ‘receives death threats’ over paedophile tweet

An error occurred. Please try again.

An SNP MSP says she has received death threats after a tweet she posted about paedophiles.

Karen Adam, who was elected to represent Banffshire and Buchan Coast at last year’s election, said on Twitter after the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell that abusers are not “Mac wearing flashers in the street” but are “our family, friends and colleagues”.

She added: “It’s uncomfortable to humanise them because we then have to face the horrors in plain sight.”

Can’t sleep, not eaten. I’m worried for mine and my families safety after I was just told my personal details are now being shared. Death threats, vile abuse, told to kill myself. Told I’d be put through a wood chipper. Grateful for litigation advice. I’m off for a wee bit ✌🏻 — Karen Adam MSP (@KarenAdamMSP) January 3, 2022

The post was interpreted by some, including Alba Party general secretary Chris McEleny, as an attempt to humanise those who abuse children – something the MSP firmly rejected.

Speaking to the P&J, Ms Adam said her messages had been an attempt to raise awareness about the “real appearance” of abusers, and help victims come forward.

Now, in a tweet posted just after 3am on Monday, Ms Adam said she had received death threats as a result of her original tweet and signalled she could pursue legal action.

She wrote: “Can’t sleep, not eaten. I’m worried for mine and my families safety after I was just told my personal details are now being shared,” she said.

“Death threats, vile abuse, told to kill myself. Told I’d be put through a wood chipper.

“Grateful for litigation advice. I’m off for a wee bit.”

Alba general secretary turns to defend MSP Karen Adam

Following Ms Adam’s tweet, Alba party’s general secretary Chris McEleny – who previously accused her of “normalising paedophiles” in a social media row – rejected the “abhorrent” threats directed at her in the “strongest possible manner”.

Mr McEleny has now turned around to back the statement made by the north-east MSP, saying it’s an “important message everybody should listen to”.

He further pled to people to interact with Scottish politics in a “much nicer way” as he has also received threats and requests for him “to do horrible things to himself”.

In a post on Twitter, Mr McEleny said: “I reject in the strongest possible manner anyone that has directed abhorrent threats at Ms Adam. I would urge her to report these to the police.

“My own Twitter notifications are currently full of abuse, threats, and requests for me to do horrible things to myself, which are never nice things to read for me or my family when you have a history of poor mental health experiences.

“I would plead with everyone that interacts about Scottish politics on Twitter to do so in a much nicer way.

“Ms Adam has subsequently clarified the point she was attempting to make in the initial tweet, which had been criticised by many online due to statements it made, and the message she is getting across with the added explanation is an important one that we should all listen to.”