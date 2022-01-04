Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government accused of ‘contempt’ for commuters over travel smartcards

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 12:03 am
The Scottish Government announced plans for a smartcard in 2012 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government has been accused of showing “contempt” for commuters after cutting the budget for Scotland-wide travel smartcards.

The cards, which would allow money to be pre-loaded for use on trains, buses, ferries, trams and the Glasgow subway system, were announced in 2012 by the First Minister.

Almost 10 years later, the system has failed to materialise, despite a similar system being used to implement free travel for all delegates at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

Weeks after the UN climate conference, the Scottish Government announced funding for the system would fall from £4.9 million to £3.9 million.

In response to a question from Labour MSP Paul Sweeney in November, the First Minister said the Scottish Government was “working towards” the goal.

Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby said: “It’s clear we shouldn’t be holding our breath waiting for the SNP to deliver on their years-old smart-ticketing promise.

“After years of delays and downgrades, the impossible suddenly became possible for Cop26 delegates – but the Scottish public are still stuck with a second-rate service.

“Despite the First Minister’s warm words, she has clearly ditched this flagship pledge.

“The SNP are showing total contempt for the people they are supposed to represent.

“Scotland deserves the same seamless, affordable public transport service Cop26 VIPs enjoyed – and the SNP need to make it happen.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Our vision is that all journeys on Scotland’s public transport networks can be made using some form of smart ticketing or payment and progress has already been made towards achieving this ambition.

“Scotland is the first in the UK to offer smartcard compatibility across modes – where multiple tickets for different modes can be loaded on to a single smartcard – and contactless payment is now being accepted on over 95% of buses in Scotland.

“We have also strengthened measures in the 2019 Transport (Scotland) Act to support local ticketing schemes and continue to work with local authorities, regional transport partnerships and operators to enable ticketing schemes to move on to smart platforms.”

