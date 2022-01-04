Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Funding awarded to help people move from temporary accommodation

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 12:03 am
Funding has been announced to help councils move people from temporary accommodation into more settled housing (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Funding has been awarded to help previously homeless people move out of temporary accommodation and into more settled housing.

The Scottish Government has confirmed £8 million will be given to councils’ rehousing schemes in each of the next two years.

The final two years of the funding will take Scottish Government investment in homelessness rehousing to £53.5 million between 2019 and 2024.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: “Tackling homelessness is about much more than just providing a bed for the night.

“Temporary accommodation is an important safety net, but most people need a settled place to stay where they can rebuild their lives.

“Rapid rehousing is based around the idea that most people need a settled home, and this new funding will help councils progress their rapid rehousing transition plans to move people as quickly as possible into appropriate, settled accommodation.

First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Scotland
Shona Robison is the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The best way to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation is to prevent homelessness from happening in the first place, and today’s announcement follows the recent publication of our consultation on plans for new legal duties on public bodies, highlighting the shared public responsibility to prevent homelessness in Scotland.”

The consultation referenced by Ms Somerville is a proposal that public organisations could be given a legal duty to prevent homelessness.

Scotland’s health service, police and children’s organisations would be among the groups required to identify people at risk of becoming homeless and take action themselves or refer the person to get help.

